Test your knowledge: May 13 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

New regulations, which will go into effect Aug. 5, have updated the definition of “tipped employee” and adjusted for inflation. Under the new rules , the amount employees have to make monthly in tips before their hourly wage can be reduced from $7.25 to as low as $2.83 was increased. What is the new amount they will need to make in tips before their pay can be reduced?

Multiple polls this week — one conducted by the Trafalgar Group and another conducted by Fox News — showed which Republican gubernatorial candidate pulling ahead the week before the primary election?

A Trafalgar poll released May 8 shows a virtual three-way tie between the top GOP candidates for Senate in Pennsylvania. All three of the top candidates are within the 2.99% margin of error in the poll. Which three candidates are polling highest according to this survey?

Former President Donald Trump announced endorsements for several Pennsylvania congressional candidates this week. All four of the candidates are running unopposed in the primary, according to the commonwealth’s Secretary of State’s election database. Which candidates did he endorse?

A Shake Shack is coming to the Midstate ! Based on the list of locations on the franchise’s website, it will be the first Shake Shack in the area. In which county will it be located?

