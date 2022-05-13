New Physical Location For Warm Hearth Pantry

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In recent days, acts of violence across the United States have left dozens of people injured or dead. In Lynchburg, One Community One Voice is committed to preventing that violence from entering the community. That’s why a summer series of “ENOUGH” rallies are scheduled to make...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke mom is giving us some insight into just how stressful the infant formula shortage has become. Although formula maker Abbott says it has reached a deal to resume production at their troubled Michigan plant, it will take two months to have an effect. “It...
In an effort to continue offering services, including showers, laundry and housing. assistance, to the men and women living on the streets of the Roanoke Valley, The Least of These Ministry (TLOT) is hosting the 5th annual Hustle for the Homeless 5K on Saturday, May 21. The purpose of the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no health threat to the public based on a case of hepatitis A diagnosed in Roanoke last week, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. The person diagnosed works at Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant on Brambleton Avenue, but according to health officials,...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg wedding planner is using flowers to spread kindness. Floralanthropy has set out a number of flowers across downtown Lynchburg, many by the public pianos. Founder Bee Kirby wants people to take a flower for themselves and one for a stranger. She says giving them...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The company that operates a popular Mexican restaurant in Lynchburg has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 related to its failure to pay overtime to its employees, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. USDOL investigators found Jalisco Inc., which operates Lynchburg's La Carreta restaurant...
ROANOKE, Va. – After an 81-year run, The Roanoker Restaurant plans to shut its doors soon. It’s a devastation for the owner and the Roanoke community. “We will not be able to find a replacement for this restaurant,” Don Sowder said. “It’s a shame that it’s closing,”...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday. The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center. The center says the cub, whose...
A Celebration of Life for John W. Fox will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Unity Christian Church, Radford, Virginia. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is welcome to the family home after the 2 p.m. service. On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After dozens of people who ate at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke were diagnosed with hepatitis A in 2021, the restaurant franchise is teaming up with those victims to get them the money they deserve. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program Portal has been helping people all throughout the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, but applications for that help comes to an end at midnight May 15. “The federal government gave states these huge pots of money to help people...
In many rural communities, access to health care can be limited. Routine procedures like teeth cleanings and physicals sometimes fall through the cracks for those who don’t have easy access or insurance. But in Wytheville, residents have had quality health and dental care for nearly two decades regardless of their financial situation thanks to the Wythe-Bland Foundation.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and the Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg is celebrating by hosting public events. The church’s first event was geared toward children and featured a video, guest speaker, games as well as shaved ice. The second event...
BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the California gold rush, Virginia was a major gold producer. And now that a company is prospecting for the precious metal again in central Virginia, a state task force is taking a closer look at the potential impact of gold mining in the Commonwealth. The...
The Danville Fire Department responded to an intentionally set fire in the old Dan River Mills water treatment facility on Memorial Drive. The fire was quickly contained, but firefighters encountered very dangerous conditions inside of the vacant building. The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for anyone that has information or saw anything, contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is looking for answers after responding to a fire that was intentionally started at the old Dan River Mills Water Treatment Facility on Memorial Drive Sunday. The flames were quickly contained, but not before firefighters were faced with dangerous conditions inside the...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
By Anita Royston In early 2021, rural communities like Pittsylvania County were struggling. A full year of the pandemic had taken its toll on us — some schools were still closed, health care costs were still going up, many people couldn’t return to work, and even more were struggling to make ends meet. The American […]
The post The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
