ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How disco bars and clubs came to dominate NYC nightlife

By Jeanette Settembre
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0HA5_0fdatZCn00

Saturday night fever is stayin’ alive in New York City.

From a Little Italy red-sauce joint to a Bushwick party spot, local bars and restaurants are putting the 1970s spice back in nightlife with groovy decor and the classic tunes to match.

“Disco brought everyone together in one room — it didn’t make a difference what you looked like or who you were. Now, we’re seeing a younger generation embrace the music and good times our parents grew up with,” Roman Grandinetti, a partner at newly opened Manero’s on Mulberry, told The Post.

Get hip to these seven new spots.

Manero’s on Mulberry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnqBR_0fdatZCn00
Manero’s on Mulberry has a disco ball in the bathroom, disco on the radio and disco-themed drinks.
Stephen Yang

Named for John Travolta’s Tony Manero, the pizza-scarfing hero of the classic 1977 flick “Saturday Night Fever,” this Little Italy red-sauce joint is reminiscent of Lenny’s in Brooklyn, immortalized in that film. The restaurant’s tiny restroom is outfitted with a disco ball and photos of Travolta, adorned with instructions like, “No smoking cigarettes or those funny electric things! You understand?”

The menu features Italian staples and drink highlights like the Grace Jones (a concoction of vodka, pepperoncini and spicy oil for $15), described as a “funky take on a dirty martini,” and the Steph Moves to Madison (a mix of vodka, espresso and Sambuca, also for $15). Guests will soon be able to sip cocktails and get grooving outside on the restaurant’s private outdoor garden patio when it opens later this spring with a DJ spinning Studio 54 hits on Saturdays. Guests have been known to start dance parties in the backroom after dinner, too.

113 Mulberry St.; (212) 961-6183. Maneros.Pizza.com

Ciao Ciao Disco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obsI0_0fdatZCn00
People get down on the glowing dance floor at Ciao Ciao in Williamsburg.
Stephen Yang

An unmarked door in a former warehouse leads into Ciao Ciao, a 1970s Rome-inspired cocktail bar that opened in Williamsburg last month. Open Thursday through Sunday, the unofficial aperitivo hour starts at 7 p.m., with pre-dinner drinks and salty snacks such as artichoke-spread crostini ($10), and prosciutto and melon ($14). Sip a medley of Negronis and spritzes, like the $15 Disco Spritz (digestif liqueur, elderflower liqueur and lemon soda); and the Ciao Ciao Negroni (strawberry-infused digestif liqueur, Martini Rosso vermouth and gin, also $15).

“We have created Ciao Ciao as if it’s the late 1970s, and you are strolling along the side streets of Trastevere on a beautiful day, and you stumble upon a hidden gem of a spot, and end up having the night of your life,” Brad Gallagher, co-founder of Freehold Hospitality , which owns Ciao Ciao , told The Post.

Beyond the bar, the room opens up into a discoteque, where the glittering disco ball twirls and lights pulse to tunes from Diana Ross and the Bee Gees when the light-up, neon-colored dance floor fills up around 10 p.m. There’s a live DJ and mirrored walls, too.

97 N. 10th St., Brooklyn; no phone. CiaoCiaoDisco.com

DiscOasis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFYI4_0fdatZCn00
Skaters show off their moves at an event announcing the upcoming Wollman Rink in Central Park.
Matthew McDermott

Let the good times roll. Starting June 16, Roller skaters will be welcome to glide through Central Park’s Wollman Rink . The groovy launch, dubbed DiscOasis, will look and feel like a real roller disco, with the design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins . Theatrical performances, live DJs, artists and other special guests are also on tap with hits like “Le Freak” and “Everybody Dance” from iconic funk group Chic. Grammy-winning Nile Rodgers serves as the official “groovemaster.”

Wollman Rink in Central Park, 830 Fifth Ave.; tickets start at $19. WollmanRinkNYC.com

No Aloha
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apbPj_0fdatZCn00
No Aloha will launch 1970s-themed brunches in late May.
Courtesy of No Aloha

This bi-level, 5,000-square-foot bar and events space opened last month, and while it’s named for the ’90s-era song “No Aloha” by the Breeders, make no mistake — disco is the star of the show. Mirror balls spin on both floors. Pink halls ascend to the second level where there’s a stage for DJs and live music. The disco fun expands on Sunday, May 29, when the restaurant launches its weekly 1970s-themed brunch. The $45 prix fixe menu includes a choice of mains, including Cajun eggs Benedict, pancakes, avocado toast and steak and eggs; and one mimosa, screwdriver or Bloody Mary cocktail per meal. There will be a DJ on hand to bring the funk. Disco-themed attire is encouraged, though not required.

17 Ingraham St., Brooklyn; 347-599-0127. NoAloha.bar

Disco Fever Fridays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXSF6_0fdatZCn00
Boogie down at Disco Fever Fridays.
Paul Prince

Boogie down at this Midtown soiree hyped by organizers as the “best disco dance party in New York City.” Every Friday night since March, Midtown space Casa Events has played host to a “Latin Hustle” dance class starting at 8 p.m., which then unfolds into a full-blown disco bonanza. Prepare for a sea of sequins, platforms, bell-sleeve crop tops and glitter at this Studio 54-inspired nightlife scene. The spectacle comes alive with a real-life Roller Girl skating on the dance floor and an aerialist taking the party to new heights. Happy hour starts at 8 p.m., as well, with 2-for-1 “disco drinks” such as the classic Tequila Sunrise and Tom Collins. Meanwhile, MixMaster Eddie D. keeps the party going with a sizzling disco soundtrack.

625 W. 51st St.; general admission is $20, advance tickets (purchased 48 hours ahead) are $10. CasaEventsNYC.com

Gimme Gimme Disco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6CUu_0fdatZCn00
John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever.” Starting in June, Le Poisson Rouge is hosting a touring ABBA event.
AP

Calling all dancing queens! NYC-based ABBA fans can hustle over to West Village nightclub Le Poisson Rouge, which is hosting a touring ABBA event on Saturday, June 4. Starting at 11 p.m., the DJ-based dance party celebrates ABBA’s greatest hits, from “ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” to “Mamma Mia.” Songs from Cher, the Bee Gees and more will be featured as well. This crowd comes dressed to party, so you might stick out if you coming in anything but sequins, bell bottoms or go-go boots.

158 Bleecker St.; tickets start at $17.36. GimmeGimmeDisco.com

Saint Downstairs

Below the new East Village restaurant Brasserie Saint Marc is a speakeasy-inspired bar Saint Downstairs, opening Friday, May 27, honoring the grit and glam of Saint Mark’s Place. Inspired by Andy Warhol-era party days with a glowing glass light fixture shaped like a disco ball and neon lights bouncing off the mirrored walls, the swanky space features floral murals reminiscent of Warhol’s iconic prints. Starting May 31, the dance floor will have rotating DJs throwing it back with hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Expect playfully named cocktails like Holy Water (a melange of coconut oil fat-washed rum, lime, milk, tea and agave, for $17), and Redemption (a mix of gin, botanical liqueur, Avèze Gentiane Liqueur, also $17).

136 Second Ave., open Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.; (646) 490-0099 . SaintNY.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Madison, NY
HipHopDX.com

Rakim & Bilal To Perform During Blue Note Jazz Festival In New York City

New York, NY – The God MC will make his presence felt in New York City this summer. According to press release, Rakim will play at the famed Blue Note Jazz Festival on June 8 at Sony Music Hall alongside special guest Ravi Coltrane. Rakim shared the flyer for the performance on Instagram and the full festival will include performances by Robert Glasper, Bilal, Herbie Hancock and George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

Explore the Charming Town of Tottenville in Staten Island

There’s a town in the southernmost region of New York State that is home to a Main Street lined with mom-and-pop shops, marshlands with native birds, open skies, bridle paths and very little traffic congestion. It might shock you to know this quaint town is part of bustling New York City. The town is called […] The post Explore the Charming Town of Tottenville in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Warhol
Person
John Travolta
nycbbq.com

Get Ready to Rib and Roll at Rib King NYC

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. At last month’s Brisket King event, Joe Musngi of NJ’s SmoKing of Meats stunned the competition with juicy brisket perfection. Now Musngi is gearing up to surprise the local barbecue world again at Rib King NYC, which will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island. (BUY TICKETS HERE.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

The Umbrella Factory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Launches Sales

The Umbrella Factory, the luxury condominium building featuring 69 new industrial chic residences, located at 710 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, today launched sales. Developed by SL Development with sales led by Williamsburg-based MNS, the Umbrella Factory is offering studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms homes. Pricing will range from approximately $595,000 to $3 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Dance Parties#Dj#Dance Party#Food Drink#The Post#Mulberry#Italian
Time Out New York

These Rockaway beaches will be closed this summer

If the heat and humidity have got you dreaming of the best beaches in New York, you might want to slightly alter your expectations: NYC Parks has just announced that several blocks of Rockaway Beach will actually be closed in upcoming months due to construction. Specifically, there will be no...
secretnyc.co

The Ultimate List Of New Yorker Slang That No One Else Understands

Over 800 languages are spoken in NYC, and one of those isn’t tied to any specific region or culture, except, well, New York. New Yorkers definitely have their own way of speaking, with phrases and words that are more than likely not understood by visitors or in other cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
19thnews.org

New York’s nail salon workers have spent years feeling silenced. They’re ready to fight back.

Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy