Timeout Fish N Chicken in Oakland Might Be Moving to Foothill

By Nadine Blanco
 3 days ago
Out in Lower Bottoms, there’s a hole-in-the-wall eatery called Timeout Fish N Chicken . They serve awesome deep-fried chicken wings, fish, and prawns, but they’re also known for heartier items like ribs, pasta, and oxtail.

The business has been booming out of State Market Liquors but it looks like it’s time for a possible relocation. A zoning clearance application found in Oakland public records indicates that Timeout Fish N Chicken is looking to operate at 10151 Foothill Blvd .

The application is currently under review but if all goes according to plan, we suspect that Timeout Fish N Chicken could be at Foothill Boulevard over the next few months. Owner Mohamad Kahala could not be reached for comment.

