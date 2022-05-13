ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Authorities in Hay County searching for 14-year-old girl

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
Authorities in Hay County are searching for a 14-year-old girl who left her home in Wimberley on Monday.

The sheriff's office said Kaylinn Rain Seay has previously left home, but this is the first time she hasn't returned.

"She is believed to be in the area of Wimberley or San Marcos," said the sheriff's office.

Seay has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an oversized black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Treviño at 512-393-7896 or daisy.trevino@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-27174.

