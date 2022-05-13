Top 10 best dog friendly cities in the United States: Is your city on the list?

If you are thinking about traveling or moving to a different city, there are many things you need to consider, if you are a beach-goer or a mountain lover, or if you want to be in the center of the nightlife or just like to keep things chill. But when it comes to being a dog owner, you might want to take a look at the best dog friendly cities in the United States.For this list, experts at Forbes Advisor analyzed dog-friendly characteristics in 93 large U.S. cities to identify the best cities for our furry friends, including number of dog parks, conditions for apartment or house rentals, restaurants, cafes and public transportation.San Francisco is first on the list, earning a score of 75 out of 100, with plenty of parks and spaces designated for dogs, including areas like Mclaren Park. You can also attend many public events with your pet and even enter the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater.Henderson takes second place, with beautiful places for your dog to enjoy, including the Bark Park at Heritage Park in Henderson. “It has doggie runs, a walking trail, an agility course and pet drinking stations. Humans can take a break on bone-themed benches and children can climb on Barkules, a 6-foot tall and 18-foot long play structure,” Forbes reports.Just as Henderson; Denver, Albuquerque and Portland, have a score of 60 out of 100. Followed by six more dog friendly cities with a score of 55, including Aurora, Sacramento, Madison, Chicago, New York, and Oakland.

If you are thinking about traveling or moving to a different city, there are many things you need to consider, if you are a beach-goer or a mountain lover, if you want to be in the center of the nightlife or just like to keep things chill. But when it comes to being a dog owner , you might want to take a look at the best dog friendly cities in the United States.

For this list, experts at Forbes Advisor analyzed dog-friendly characteristics in 93 large U.S. cities to identify the best cities for our furry friends, including number of dog parks, conditions for apartment or house rentals, restaurants, cafes and public transportation.

San Francisco is first on the list, earning a score of 75 out of 100, with plenty of parks and spaces designated for dogs, including areas like Mclaren Park. You can also attend many public events with your pet and even enter the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater.

Henderson takes second place, with beautiful places for your dog to enjoy, including the Bark Park at Heritage Park.“It has doggie runs, a walking trail, an agility course and pet drinking stations. Humans can take a break on bone-themed benches and children can climb on Barkules, a 6-foot tall and 18-foot long play structure,” Forbes reports.

Just as Henderson; Denver, Albuquerque and Portland, have a score of 60 out of 100. Followed by six more dog friendly cities with a score of 55, including Aurora, Sacramento, Madison, Chicago, New York, and Oakland.

Dog expert Cesar Millan has some great tips when it comes to helping your pup adapt to a new environment, starting with a long walk, giving your dog “a chance to learn the outside environment with new scents, sights and sounds. A long walk also helps to tire out your dog, which can help dispel some of the anxiety when you arrive in your new home.”