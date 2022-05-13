ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfEXM_0fdasr0O00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz's parole be revoked after coming under intense criticism from the victim's family as well as Republicans.

Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence.

Victim Johanna Balsewicz's family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it.

The governor sent a letter to the parole commission's chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna's family didn't get a chance to respond to the move.

Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz's parole early Friday evening.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 16

Julie Potts
2d ago

Personally, it should be life for a life. He gave this woman no mercy when he kept stabbing her multiple times. This woman felt every ounce of pain, each time that he punchered her, until her last dying breath. She lost her life painfully, and for what? She may have separated from him, because of his bad behavior. I don't think he should ever get out of prison. This woman isn't coming back. He knew that he could spend the rest of his life in prison that final day that he chose to take her life, so let him stay right where he is. Who wants a murderer living amongst us? I don't!

Reply
7
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Democrats Must Listen to Rural Wisconsin

Wisconsin farmers and rural small town working people once voted Democratic. Many no longer do. “Trump dramatically outperformed Romney in smaller, rural and blue-collar communities. He won more than 500 cities, towns and villages that voted for Obama in 2012. … These ‘Obama-Trump communities’ were located overwhelmingly in northern, western and central Wisconsin” (Craig Gilbert, MJS). And, the Washington Post reported that nationally there were over 9 million Obama to Trump voters. They are not racists.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Michels Leads Kleefisch In New Poll

Rebecca Kleefisch has gone from the only major Republican candidate in the race for governor to second place according to a new poll. New entrant Tim Michels leads the field. Amongst 675 likely Republican primary voters, Michels (27%) has a one percentage point lead over Kleefisch (26%). But the margin of error for the poll is 3.8%.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
nbc15.com

Vos rips UW-Madison chancellor choice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The top Republican in the Wisconsin legislature blasted the University of Wisconsin System’s decision on who should lead its flagship university into the future. Just hours after Dr. Jennifer Mnookin was announced as the next chancellor at UW-Madison, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a statement,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
The Badger Project

Republican redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts. Democrats put them back together again.

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin rise in COVID cases; new calls for increased precautions

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, May 16 that it continues to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of COVID-19 across the state. Now, DHS officials recommend that Wisconsinites know their COVID-19 Community Level and increase take additional precautions against COVID-19...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
John Tate
nbc15.com

Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
wrcitytimes.com

Anderson recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dustin Anderson, an elementary art teacher in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, was recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Grant Elementary School on May 13. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, along with students and school staff, presented Anderson...
captimes.com

Hundreds rally for Wisconsin to repeal its 173-year-old abortion ban

Hundreds of Wisconsinites young and old gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday to demand that state and federal legislators protect abortion rights. The rally, organized by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in Madison in the two weeks since a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The leak revealed that the court is poised to overturn its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cases that established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Democratic#Republicans
nbc15.com

Crowd gathers, Gov. Evers speaks at pro-Roe rally

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21 on Saturday morning. The Madison Police Department says roughly 1,500 people were downtown to voice support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sun...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds gather in Madison for pro-choice rally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People gathered Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol in downtown Madison for an event protesting the contents of the Supreme Court leak and advocating for abortion rights. The event, organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, started at 4 p.m., and rally goers were downtown well after six.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’, authorities ask for info

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Judge one-ups lawyers’ request to bar livestream of Sanford trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly everyone who wants to see justice happen in the trial of the man accused of killing a popular University of Wisconsin professor and her husband will, in fact, not be allowed to see it. In a decision where she wrote “television media have been capable...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Op-Ed: Let the Voters of Wisconsin Decide

Our current trajectory – as a state and as a society – is not sustainable. Everything feels off-kilter – from education to our safety, to the questions so many have about election integrity. But it is going to take people from outside the political class who have the fortitude to address the challenges our state faces.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy