ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Alturas Fire in Security-Widefield 100% contained

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD1oI_0fdasq7f00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Alturas Fire, that burned near the Colorado Springs Airport, was 100% contained.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was driving through a field on his way to contact a suspicious vehicle when his own vehicle got stuck Thursday.

That's when the catalytic converter sparked the fire, which quickly engulfed his vehicle and spread to the grass.

Crews were quickly dispatched to the fire just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the cause of this fire has been determined to be accidental.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire burned 182 acres.

The post Alturas Fire in Security-Widefield 100% contained appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

High Park Fire more than 1,500 acres; 27% containment

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The High Park Fire in Teller County continues to grow. Monday at 9 a.m., fire officials reported the fire has grown to 1,558 acres based on Sunday night's infrared flyover and is 27% contained. The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said every three minutes crews are actively running dip and The post High Park Fire more than 1,500 acres; 27% containment appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Inmate dies in cell, Colorado Springs family wants answers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs family is speaking out, asking for answers after their loved one died – in custody at the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in El Paso County. FOX21 News has reported nine inmate deaths since March of 2021. According to the county coroner, 36-year-old William Johnson died from a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Code enforcement officer arrested for causing Fort Lyon Fire

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bent County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man accused of starting the Fort Lyon River Fire in April. Las Animas Code Enforcement Officer, Charles Champney turned himself in to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to Ben County Undersheriff Wick Turner.Champney faces three felony arson charges, two of The post Code enforcement officer arrested for causing Fort Lyon Fire appeared first on KRDO.
BENT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Security-widefield, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
Security-widefield, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents told to hang ‘evacuation’ door hangers if already moved to safe area

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --  The Teller County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone in a pre-evacuation order who has already moved to safety to put up an "evacuation door hanger." This request is in response to residents affected by the High Park Fire. According to the sheriff's office, these hangers will help first responders know which The post Teller County residents told to hang ‘evacuation’ door hangers if already moved to safe area appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to structure fire near Hudson Avenue in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews from the Pueblo City Fire responded to a structure fire on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 900 block of E. 12th St. Pueblo Police Department (PPD) say the fire is now out but people are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up. The post Crews respond to structure fire near Hudson Avenue in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Coroner's Office are on scene of a death investigation on the Bear Creek Trail next to the Walmart on 8th Street. CSPD said they received reports of a body just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The KRDO crew on scene reports that The post Colorado Springs Police investigating a body found next to 8th Street Walmart appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Information sought following a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are hoping the public can help with the case. On Monday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7 in an alley close to the 900 block of E. 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Springs Airport#The Alturas Fire
KRDO News Channel 13

Couple loses everything in house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bethany Weiss and Joseph Schoenberger said they were taking a nap Thursday afternoon when they awoke suddenly to the sound of explosions. They looked outside and see flames everywhere in their neighborhood. “Lost, sad, devastated,” said Schoenberger. In an interview with KRDO Newschannel 13 Monday, the couple explained those are The post Couple loses everything in house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

59 animals evacuated from High Park Fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Animal Control has evacuated 59 animals from the High Park Fire as of Sunday. PBJ Cattle Company has assisted with sheltering evacuated live stock. Food for the animals have been donated by Divide Feed. The County Animal Response Team (CART) and Park County Animal Control along with other volunteers […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in place for El Paso County; effective May 16

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that Stage Two Fire Restrictions will be in place starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Due to the current and future weather conditions, the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, Sheriff Bill Elder, along with EPCSO, agencies have The post Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in place for El Paso County; effective May 16 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire crews report grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews now report that a new grassfire that sparked Saturday afternoon near the Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down after burning around 5 acres. Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed this is a separate fire from the Alturas Fire that sparked near the airport, prompting The post Fire crews report grassfire near Colorado Springs Airport is knocked down appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Law enforcement to honor brave men and women at ‘Fallen Officer Memorial Service’

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Sheriff's Office (PSO) are teaming up to host a memorial service on Tuesday to honor the brave men and women that have lost their lives in the line of duty. The service is called, the 'Fallen Officer Memorial Service.' The ceremony will The post Law enforcement to honor brave men and women at ‘Fallen Officer Memorial Service’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions issued for the City of Fountain; effective May 16

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) has issued a Stage Two Fire Restrictions due to current and future weather conditions. These restrictions will be effective starting on Monday. In the City of Fountain, the following acts are prohibited because of the Stage Two Fire Restrictions: Recreational Fires/BonfiresCharcoal grills/outdoor wood burning stovesOutdoor smoking The post Stage 2 Fire Restrictions issued for the City of Fountain; effective May 16 appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the leg Sunday evening. The boy was found near 3700 Rebecca Lane, about a block from the actual shooting scene. Police say they were called to the area just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The City of Colorado Springs enacts Burn Ban Orders effective May 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Burn Ban is going into effect Monday in the City of Colorado Springs. After a discussion with the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, by and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined to enact Burn Ban Orders. The CSFD said The post The City of Colorado Springs enacts Burn Ban Orders effective May 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway after police find woman dead in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was found dead after a shooting investigation in Rampart Park Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the 800 block of Lexington Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a The post Homicide investigation underway after police find woman dead in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy