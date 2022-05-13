Alturas Fire in Security-Widefield 100% contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Alturas Fire, that burned near the Colorado Springs Airport, was 100% contained.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was driving through a field on his way to contact a suspicious vehicle when his own vehicle got stuck Thursday.

That's when the catalytic converter sparked the fire, which quickly engulfed his vehicle and spread to the grass.

Crews were quickly dispatched to the fire just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the cause of this fire has been determined to be accidental.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire burned 182 acres.

