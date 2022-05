HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new partnership between Airbnb and Visit North Carolina aims to boost tourism across the rural areas of the state. The goal of their “Dream Big in Small Town NC” collaboration is to get people out of the city and off the grid -- increasing tourism to more rural areas and boosting local economies, said Haven Thorn, Airbnb North America communications manager.

