HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man was arrested in Hood River last Tuesday after reportedly tying up an 89-year-old woman and robbing her. Police say deputies were dispatched May 10 around 1:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Tucker Road after reports of a robbery. The elderly woman told officers a man had broken into her home, threatening her with a weapon. Once inside, the man later identified as Kevin Alexander McCallum, 51, of Gresham, bound the woman to a chair and burglarized the residence.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO