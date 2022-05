NEW YORK -- The Mets were on the move, anxiety was high and the outlook was bleak. Yet despite Diego Castillo’s recent hiccups, he’d been in this moment before. Castillo, Seattle’s up-and-down leverage reliever, was called on with one out in a ninth inning that began with him assuming there’d be zero chance of him entering. Yet after Drew Steckenrider surrendered two runs and put the potential game-winner on second, it was up to Castillo escape a jam -- and he did so in a monumental way in Sunday’s 8-7 win at Citi Field.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO