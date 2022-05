PITTSFORD — A 60-year-old man was injured during an ATV crash in Pittsford yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Sugar Hollow Road. Police say the driver, Jeffery Larock, of Pittsford, appeared to have lost control of the ATV, causing it to leave the right side of the road and flip over.

