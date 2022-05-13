RAW: DC:BIDEN SPEAKING TO ASEAN (WALK UP)

Senator Lindsey Graham has said he was wrong to describe Joe Biden as 'the best person' to lead the country after the January 6 insurrection. Graham was recorded speaking to New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin on the day of the riot itself. Martin has written a new book with...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
