ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Staph Detected in Meal That Affected Coachella’s Shuttle Bus Driver

nbcpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIO (CNS) – A contaminant responsible for causing a food-borne. illness that sent more than 40 shuttle drivers for the Coachella Music & Arts. Festival to hospitals was identified by investigators, county officials said. today, but it remained unclear exactly what food item was tainted. One driver who...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Multiple California elementary school students sick after eating marijuana-laced chips

PERRIS, Calif. — Multiple students at a California elementary school got sick after eating marijuana-laced food on Thursday. KTLA says six students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris, California, got sick around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after eating suspected marijuana-laced chips. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA that at the time, the students were reporting that they had food-related illnesses.
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire Chars a Quarter-Acre in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Riverside County firefighters worked about. an hour tonight stop a quarter-acre brush fire in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 17400 block of Angelus. Vista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fuels were moderate to heavy with...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Coachella, CA
Lifestyle
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Coachella, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Riverside County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Health
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
CBS News

Coyote Fire in Banning spreads to 75 acres, 0% contained

Firefighters were battling a massive brushfire in Banning Sunday afternoon, which was quickly growing at an alarming rate. The blaze was first reported near Old Idyllwild Road at around 2:40 p.m., after it had already engulfed 20 acres of brush. A second update from CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department officials...
BANNING, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Bus#Coachella Valley#Food Poisoning#The Shuttle Bus Company#Environmental Health
onscene.tv

Possible Arson Sparks 3-Alarm Fire at Mall | San Bernardino

05.15.2022 | 6:48 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – Authorities responded to reports of a structure fire at the abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Arriving units found a possible arson suspect inside the burning building and called SBPD to detain the individual. Heavy pressurized smoke was coming from the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Teen accused of armed carjacking at Desert Regional Medical Center parking structure

A 17-year-old was arrested after an armed carjacking at the parking structure at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Monday morning. The theft happened at around 7:45 a.m. Police said the victim told officers that a male approached her after she had just parked her vehicle in the parking structure. The male pointed a The post Teen accused of armed carjacking at Desert Regional Medical Center parking structure appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman barricades herself inside Joshua Tree government building; Snuck in building over the weekend

A woman is undergoing a mental health check after authorities said she barricaded herself inside a Joshua Tree government building and threatened deputies. On Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to the building, located in the 63600 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, after a woman found inside the building refusing to leave. Authorities The post Woman barricades herself inside Joshua Tree government building; Snuck in building over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Moreno Valley, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Moreno Valley is considered a "young city" because it did not begin to develop until the 1980s. The city has grown to be the second largest in Riverside County, and the surrounding countryside influences many of the best things to do here. Moreno Valley is endowed with beautiful outdoor activities in this region of California, such as beautiful lakes and mountains, so if you enjoy hiking or bicycling, you're in for a treat. Before you do anything else, start with a cup of exceptionally good coffee from one of the city's most popular coffee shops.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

After breakup with city, Well in the Desert’s work continues; renewed relationship not likely

A year after the relationship between the city and nonprofit homeless services provider Well in the Desert began to go sour, the organization is asking why the city won’t consider renewing ties, especially as it works to build out a large project to address homelessness. Palm Springs officials say the answer has a lot to do with issues raised during the breakup.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Community rallies behind Desert Hot Springs resident dealing with squatter in his home

Desert Hot Springs resident John Kosareff has dealt with a man squatting in his Sky Valley Resort home since July 2020. The resort community there is rallying behind the homeowner and has been willing to picket to get the squatter out. "Slob is kind of a harsh word, but that's what it is. He's a The post Community rallies behind Desert Hot Springs resident dealing with squatter in his home appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We’re worried’: CA power officials warn extreme heat could bring blackouts this summer

California energy officials are warning the state will likely have an energy shortage that could result in rolling blackouts this summer. As drought, extreme heat and wildfires challenge California's energy reliability, projections show a potential shortage of 1,700 megawatts of power statewide – the equivalent of power to 1.3 million homes. Officials said it would The post ‘We’re worried’: CA power officials warn extreme heat could bring blackouts this summer appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy