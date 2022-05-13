ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Child struck in face by stray bullet leaves hospital

Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City girl who was only 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk. Catherine...

www.titusvilleherald.com

NBC New York

2 Bodies Found in Charred Honda After NYC Blaze, No Sign of Crash: Cops

Two bodies were found inside a flaming vehicle in the Bronx Monday after authorities responding to a call extinguished the fire, police say. Cops responding to a 911 call about the vehicle fire on Shore Road, near Pelham Split Rock Course, around 4:30 a.m. saw a Honda Accord on the side of the road.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Child injured after ceiling collapses in the Bronx: FDNY

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A child was injured after a part of a ceiling fell on the minor in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. Officials responded to the emergency call at East 167th Street at 10:41 a.m. after a part of the ceiling came down on the child, said an FDNY spokesman. The child was rushed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Nurse stabbed to death near Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
#Shooting#Stray Bullet#Violent Crime#Ap
fox5ny.com

Man shot in head, killed in Bronx

NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot in the head and killed in the Bronx overnight, authorities said. Police say that around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting at Joyce Kilmer Park near the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse in the Concourse section.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn man charged with murder in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder three weeks after a shooting that killed a man and injured two in the Bronx.Police said they arrested Ariel Martinez, 23, on Friday.The shooting happened outside a deli on the corner of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street in Concourse on April 23.Police said Joshua Garcia, 27, died after being shot in the chest. Two other men, ages 39 and 34, were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs. Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting."Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," Edwin Canaan told CBS2."I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," another witness said.Investigators had said the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

R. Kelly Reportedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter in Jail

​​​​​​R Kelly has befriended Frank James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, in jail, according to a new report from the New York Daily News. The disgraced R&B singer, who is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in September of sex trafficking and federal racketeering, has reportedly hit it off with James at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. James is currently awaiting trial in the April mass shooting on the subway, which has him facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, after injuring 10 people. He pleaded not guilty to his charges this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily News

Man, 24, stabbed to death during quarrel on Brooklyn street

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday. The victim was knifed during a quarrel on 40th St. near 14th Ave. in Borough Park about 10:20 p.m. Medics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. “I’m shocked that happened,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man falls to his death from rooftop balcony in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—A man died after he fell off a balcony on the top floor of a Manhattan building late Saturday night, authorities said. Police found the man, believed to be in his 30s, unresponsive and unconscious outside of a building on East 89th Street and Third Avenue at around 11:43 p.m., according to an […]
Daily News

Man, 27, fatally shot outside Bronx barber shop

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Bronx barber shop, police said Sunday. The victim was shot twice in the chest outside the barber shop on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. Cops have not yet released the victim’s name and have made no arrests. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit ...
BRONX, NY

