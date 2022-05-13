ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Judge refuses to drop elections suit against Trump, media

ABC News
 3 days ago

A Colorado judge on Friday denied motions to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an election systems worker against former President Donald Trump 's campaign, two of its lawyers and a handful of conservative media figures and outlets.

District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses, in a 136-page decision, rejected various arguments to throw out the lawsuit filed by Eric Coomer, who was security director at the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer said he faced death threats after he was baselessly accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Moses wrote that “there is overwhelming evidence that an injunction would serve the public interest because the public is harmed by the spread of defamatory information.”

Coomer's lawsuit, filed prior to Biden's inauguration in Denver County, Colorado, accused the Trump campaign and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell of spreading false stories about him. Conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado conservative activist Joseph Oltmann and One America News Network were among the others sued.

The conservative news outlet Newsmax was dropped from Coomer's lawsuit in April 2021 after it apologized and aired a statement that it had found no evidence that the accusations made against him by Trump's team and supporters were true.

Andy Erbz
3d ago

Trumps legal problems keep stacking up one after the other some very serious he needs to get locked up Nixon was once considered the worst president till Trump took the title and Trump makes Nixon look like an angel

Redwavetampon
3d ago

Hopefully the suit will include the cost of bringing the suit. Most folks can't afford to sue defamatory political Nazis, and that's why they keep doing it.

toni davis
2d ago

Trump's cult members want to hold everyone accountable for anything and everything yet they feel he's perfect and uphold all of his bullcrap. The biggest cult leader of all time

