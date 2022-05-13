ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

Overnight bust in Bishop nets large amount of narcotics

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JHGF_0fdaqZNq00

Bishop Police Department officers confiscated 10 kilograms of what they suspect to be cocaine during a routine traffic stop Thursday.

Officers pulled over a 2018 Ford Fusion on Hwy. 77 north of Bishop, traveling from Mexico, for code violations. It was reportedly destined for Atlanta.

After speaking with the car's occupants, a search was conducted which found six false compartments built into the vehicle's frame.

Eighteen bundles of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 10 kilograms, were recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and will be facing federal charges.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man charged with murder for deadly stabbing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect was arraigned on Monday just days after police say he stabbed multiple people in a ‘gruesome, unprovoked attack.’ Fernando Ontiveros, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder while he remained in a hospital bed after being stabbed during an attack he is accused of committing, according to […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bishop, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bishop, TX
ValleyCentral

Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Weslaco Stabbing Suspect Facing Murder, Attempted Murder Charges

A man is jailed in a stabbing attack in Weslaco that killed another man and wounded a second. Police were called early Saturday morning to a house on the 100 block of South Cedro Street in central Weslaco where they found two men with severe lacerations. Both were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. The condition of the second victim isn’t clear. A suspect is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bishop Police Department#Ford Fusion
ValleyCentral

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kurv.com

Second Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Charged

A second person has been charged following the apparent rape of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is accused of serving drinks to the underage victim and is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
MCALLEN, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

One man stabbed during bar fight on south side

At approximately 8 p.m. the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Murdy’s Public bar located at 2033 Airline Road for a man stabbed during a bar fight. When officers arrived, they found one male with multiple stab wounds to the back. Moments later, the description to the suspect...
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Man rescued from tower in La Feria

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department rescued a man from a tower in La Feria. Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man about 200 feet up a tower in the city of La Feria. Several agencies responded to the scene and negotiators began talking to the man to keep the man calm. […]
LA FERIA, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy