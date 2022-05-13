Ferndale Public School requiring face masks starting Monday

Ferndale Public School announced that face masks will be required indoors starting Monday, May 16.

The district says it made the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed several counties in Southeast Michigan, including Oakland County, into the high-risk category for COVID-19 community transmission .

The Oakland County Health Division has reminded residents, workplaces and organizations to prevent COVID-19 spread by staying up to date on vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed and wearing a mask while in public. They also say to isolate and quarantine if needed.

The district is encouraging people who test positive to talk to a doctor about eligibility for antibody or antiviral treatment.

More information on COVID-19 from the county can be found at oakgov.com/health . Ferndale schools’ latest COVID-19 guidelines can be found on its website .

