Pima County, AZ

Pima County Jail inmate found dead

By Bivian Contreras
 3 days ago
An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Jail on Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies entered the cell and tried to resuscitate him as they waited for assistance.

The Tucson Fire Department pronounced the 42-year-old Alejandro Romo dead.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Romo had no signs of trauma and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

