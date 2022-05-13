Pima County Jail inmate found dead

An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Jail on Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies entered the cell and tried to resuscitate him as they waited for assistance.

The Tucson Fire Department pronounced the 42-year-old Alejandro Romo dead.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Romo had no signs of trauma and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The incident remains under investigation.

