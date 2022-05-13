ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State Department of Health recommends Long Islanders wear masks indoors as COVID-19 transmission rate climbs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrFuO_0fdaqKOB00

The New York state Department of Health is now recommending Long Islanders wear masks indoors again.

The news come as both Nassau and Suffolk counties were classified as high-risk communities for COVID transmission.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention elevated Long Island to its highest risk level as COVID-19 cases have steadily risen in both Nassau and Suffolk counties due to the Omicron variant.

Health officials add that the COVID spike on Long Island has been fueled by the end of mask mandates in crowded indoor buildings and other factors.

"Our primary vaccination rates on Long Island aren't great. We've not done particularly well with boosters," says Dr. David Battinelli, of Northwell Health. "Long Island is a very densely populated place. So you take a highly dense population with a highly infectious disease and you're going to have spread."

Health experts say the numbers are likely even higher because people are doing at-home testing.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate on Long Island was 10.5%. One month ago, it was 5.2% and two months ago it was 1.6%. The numbers have been steadily increasing.

The CDC mask recommendation is not mandatory, but encouraged. Its recommendation is also for all Long Islanders, regardless of vaccination status.

Josephine Martino, 92 of Smithtown, is one resident who is not happy with the recommendation.

"I'm living my life," Martino says. "I do what I want, and nobody can tell me what to do."

Other Long Islanders say they have never stopped wearing their masks.

The CDC says people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 should take further precautions, which includes avoiding crowded indoor spaces.

The CDC looks at different things to determine risk levels including the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and staff levels at hospitals.

The state Health Department's guidance includes staying home if you're not feeling well, getting tested following possible exposure and getting vaccinated or boosted.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health Department#Long Islanders#Omicron#Northwell Health
News 12

County Executive Latimer suggests wearing masks indoors amid surge in COVID cases

It may be time to put your face mask back on when you're inside – that’s the latest recommendation from Westchester County Executive George Latimer. During his weekly COVID-19 update, Latimer said there is no mask mandate or any mandate being implemented, even though cases are on a rise. He says the county will continue to monitor cases closely, especially as Memorial Day and summer activities near.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

$28 Million In Assistance Going To Struggling New York State Families With Kids

An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Surge in virus cases puts most of NY, including Suffolk, at high risk for infection

All but one of New York’s 62 counties have high or medium COVID-19 risk, triggering recommendations for masking in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Forty-five New York counties, including Suffolk and Nassau, have high community levels of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixteen counties, including four of the five counties within the City of New York, have medium levels. The only county in the state with a low community level is Bronx County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Zeldin calls for New York to bring back death penalty in wake of Buffalo shooting

Some New York lawmakers are calling for the death penalty to be brought back to New York in the wake of the fatal Buffalo supermarket shooting. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is also running for governor, was one of the first lawmakers to call for reinstating the death penalty after the upstate shooting. Two Republican state lawmakers introduced legislation Monday to bring it back for certain crimes.
BUFFALO, NY
amny.com

Mayor Adams bolsters city’s COVID-19 preparedness as infections continue to spike

Mayor Eric Adams is taking new action to increase NYC’s COVID-19 preparedness and to ensure readiness for the current increase in infections and potential waves to follow. NYC is preparing to potentially enter another high COVID-19 alert level in the coming days and strongly recommends that all New Yorkers mask up in public indoor settings to protect themselves and others, the mayor noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy