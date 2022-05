Severe Weather Statement issued for Dent, Phelps, Pulaski, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Champaign; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Edwards; Effingham; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Marion; Massac; Moultrie; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Randolph; Richland; Saline; Shelby; Union; Vermilion; Wabash; Washington; Wayne; White; Williamson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CRAWFORD CUMBERLAND DOUGLAS EDGAR EDWARDS EFFINGHAM FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE MARION MASSAC MOULTRIE PERRY POPE PULASKI RANDOLPH RICHLAND SALINE SHELBY UNION VERMILION WABASH WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON

