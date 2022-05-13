Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Fentress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Metcalfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN METCALFE COUNTY At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edmonton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edmonton, Wisdom, Clarks Corner, Echo, Cork, Goodluck, Cedar Flats, Gascon, Randolph and New Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

METCALFE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO