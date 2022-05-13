ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun wins regional news organization of the year

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun was named news organization of the year on Friday among large newspapers in the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association awards contest. Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Baltimore Sun was named News Organization of the Year on Friday among large newspapers, and Baltimore Sun Media publications and journalists captured more than 150 honors during the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association awards contest.

The Sun has won News Organization of the Year every year since 2009 among daily newspapers with a circulation of more than 75,000. The Sun’s staff nabbed more awards this time with 89 first-and-second places categories compared to last year with 76.

Recognition from the MDDC is a reminder that Baltimore Sun Media journalists consistently are among the finest in the country, said Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trif Alatzas.

“We are proud of the hard work that Baltimore Sun Media journalists do to inform this region each day. And we are thankful that readers have supported this institution for 185 years ,” Alatzas said. “Our staff understands the great responsibility we have to help inform this community with trusted journalism that holds leaders and institutions accountable.”

Members and supporters of the association gathered virtually this week to highlight news with integrity and excellence in journalism by recognizing the winners for their work completed in 2021.

Tracie Rawson won Designer of the Year. Her portfolio stood out as having the ability to navigate print and digital platforms, the association said. Rawson’s work was creative, clean and well-rounded, judges said. The last time she won this award was in 2019.

Christine Condon, an emerging news reporter, won the Rookie of the Year award, which honors a new journalist with less than 18 months’ experience in the field. Condon was honored for her range and abilities, showing writing skills, tenacity and versatilities that go far beyond her age and experience. The award was judged by MDDC Press Foundation Board members.

Among the other newspapers owned by Baltimore Sun Media, The Capital Gazette in Annapolis received 22 awards; The Carroll County Times received 21; The Harford Aegis got 12; The Towson Times earned 4; the Howard County Times earned 5; and The Catonsville Times received 2.

The Sun had 16 best of show awards, an award that recognizes the best overall entry among all the first-place winners in each division.

The seven-divisions contest is governed by the MDDC’s Editorial and Advertising Committees and admitted over 1,500 entries from 48 member publications among 85 categories. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. These entries were judged by news media professionals at the Missouri Press Association.

