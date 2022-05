ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Pleasant Lake man was injured after the Off-Road-Vehicle (ORV) he was driving overturned on top of him Sunday night. Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that around 8:52 p.m., officers were called to the 8500 block of Gerig Road in Allen County and were able to get Garrett J. Mozena, 27, out from under the ORV. Mozena was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for a head injury, the department said.

