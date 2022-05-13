ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man robs Lone Star National Bank branch in Medical Center area, police say

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Medical Center area, San Antonio police said....

www.ksat.com

Comments / 6

RT Torkin
3d ago

One of 2 scenario's, he either knows an employee or former employee OR he's cased out the bank for several weeks to know that they're not busy at that time on a Friday. Review surrounding area cameras and you should see your guy appear almost daily. Working financial security for over 12 yrs.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Victim left shaking after string of robberies on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a string of robberies that plagued the Northwest Side last week, leaving one victim with anxiety and fear. SAPD said Monday no arrests have been made in the cases yet. One of the victims, Daniel Galvan III, said the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Teller#Lone Star National Bank#Dodge
news4sanantonio.com

Man had mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers due to anti-government views, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest related to the burning of a cell phone tower on the far West side of town last year. Coley Lane Dupre, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with arson for her role in the cell phone tower fire that happened on May 24, 2021 in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane. According to an arrest report, the Texas Rangers investigated the suspicious fire and found someone willing to speak about it. The witness waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the fire and who was involved. Police learned that Dupre was with the man who was seen on surveillance footage wearing an orange shirt and white hard hat, as he set a fire inside the cell phone tower, causing damage to the structure. That man has been identified as Sean Smith, 28, and he is said to possess anti-government views and has a mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers, according to the affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man has died after a motorcycle crash on the North side of the city Sunday morning, according to officials. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to 3800 block of US Highway 281 N. northbound lanes for a fatality accident. Upon arrival, police discovered that a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Mexico has drowned while swimming in the Guadalupe River. New Braunfels Police say it happened at around 6 P.M. Saturday. That’s when officers were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road. Witnesses say the man had been swimming near...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Boerne police sergeant arrested for assault, family violence

BOERNE, Texas — A sergeant in the Boerne Police Department was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner, the department said on Monday. Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning, Boerne 911 received a call from a woman who said her partner was assaulting her. When officers arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Oak Park, they determined that the man involved was Boerne Police Sgt. Pablo Morales, and found evidence of a physical altercation.
BOERNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy