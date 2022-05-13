ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope today, Saturday May 14: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5VaU_0fdaov6m00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

A contact from the past month can turn into a surprise new part of your family – but take this slowly and make sure you get the story straight.

Luck offers you three different keys, you’ll be the one to choose.

Your sign zings with Jupiter generosity, but don’t allow others to make your decisions or drive your life.

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

The sun spreads lightness through your day and gives you the confidence to approach a problem or person from a totally different angle.

You’re full of fun ideas, too, with an inventive flair for getting yourself and your efforts noticed. Do pursue this golden talent.

Love lingers where loyalty cards are stamped.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The world is opening up to you – journeys that start very slowly, or even in what feels like reverse gear – can speed up fast.

With the moon lighting your zone of new health challenges, you aim higher but find everything easier, and confusion vanishes.

Pay attention to when, as well as what, you eat.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Hiccups in willpower or planning may have left health projects half-finished.

But now you can pick up where you left off and power through. Step one – stop finding reasons not to change.

Step two – just start changing.

A local outdoors team has a space for you that starts with respect and can end in romance.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

If you’re in love, any emotional storms today can leave a bond fresher. So if you know you need to speak out, do it soon.

Single? The One has a career writing or talking about families.

Pluto may tempt you to rate property or purchases higher than people.

But the moon is on hand to keep you grounded.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

From the outside, big money plans may look rough and ready but if you are sure where you’re heading, that’s what matters.

You don’t need to explain yourself to anyone.

Life organisation is a classic Virgo skill, but allow yourself some free time today for spontaneity and surprises.

Love begins near a silver door.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Venus is still in your one-to-one zone, so tap into the positive power of this to get romance back to its best.

This time, instead of biting back, just listen a lot and say very little. But prove you are prepared to forgive.

If you’re single, don’t give up on a keen amateur actor or musician. The luck factor circles “4” numbers.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Make a “to-do” schedule today – because the more you take on now, the more you can achieve.

A business breakthrough can come along when you least expect it.

Venus and Jupiter make for an understanding approach that can grab you life, love and career opportunities.

But first, do take or re-take that skills test.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

You may feel challenged by your own ambitions or desires – but this is making you stronger.

The more you fix a decision, the more confident you become.

If you’re single, a passion face stands out in a group from the first hello.

If you’re with a partner, Venus turns the physical dial up, and body language sizzles.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You have the sensitive moon ability to mould yourself to any situation or role and you can become the go-between that two people, or groups, have been waiting for.

Apply these skills to your own life, especially if you feel distance growing between partners.

Single? Love sits on a high stool in a waiting area.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You have moon mystery and Mars emotional heat to keep passion sizzling under the surface.

If you’re single, a charity shop, or draw, can set up an initial connection.

You also have unique personal presence and can work any room.

Pluto causes hidden feelings to be blurted out – to a surprise reception.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

You have personal planet energy to spare right now. Consider sharing it with people who are less pro-active than you.

Results are very important to you, so if a project has no end in sight, you can create one – then move on.

Pluto pushes for change in your friends zone – how you choose to use this power is up to you.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

Comments / 1

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs

As more and more people enter the world of astrology and zodiac signs, they can discover things about themselves that they never knew before. For some, these can be good things, for others, they can be flaws, such as narcissism. Here are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs. Sagittarius. A...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Friday The 13th 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Click here to read the full article. If you feel worried about Friday the 13th 2022, you’re not wrong for feeling that way. We live in a society that says it’s a day to be feared and avoided at all costs! So when a Friday lines up with the 13th day of the month, it’s natural to feel a sense of dread, even if you know it might be overly superstitious. However, let me be the one to reassure you that Friday the 13th is nothing to be afraid of. In fact, it’s also considered the day of the “Divine...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Loyalty Cards#Fish#Mars#Meg#Taurus
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These four zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20) These are people who are typically unconventional or even quirky and would like to do things their way, but not so much when in a group. They tend to defer to the majority in terms of how things should be done. This could be borne out of a need to fit in, or because of their tendency to put the needs of others above theirs.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Here’s How Each Zodiac Sign Apologizes for a Wrongdoing, According to Astrologers

The way you decide to reconcile a fault or say “I’m sorry” could look entirely different from the way someone else might do the same (with both responses being totally valid). While the specifics of any apology will likely depend at least in part on the circumstances, it’s also bound to reflect certain elements of the apologizer’s personality—like the ways in which they prefer to handle conflict or communicate more generally. Because astrology sheds light on these same patterns, people of different zodiac signs often apologize in particular ways based on their sign’s general vibe.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Q92

Weekly Horoscopes are IN! Brace Yourself For This Week

Kathrine from Two-Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of April 18. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 5/14/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): An opponent's trying to deceive you with charm but don't fall for it. Continue pursuing your uncomfortable line of questioning. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're surprised to be pulled up short by an arcane rule or bylaw. Don't blow it off. It's more than just a technicality.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

This zodiac sign is always in search of perfection

Fortunately, we all know that nobody is perfect. But beware of this astrological sign. perfection in everything they undertake. And often, this can cause them a lot of problems in their daily life! They seek to eliminate all of life's hazards. The ultimate quest for perfection. There is one astrological...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your May 2022 Horoscope Is Here — & The Vibes Are (Mostly) Good

Leave it to the eclipses and Mercury retrograde to make a seemingly exciting month feel as though it’s an emotional wash. However, once we are deep in May, we’ll find that there is plenty of sparky energy to ignite our passions and visions — even if Mercury’s drama, unpredictability, and annoyances slows down the vibe. May the force be with you…
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

What May's Upcoming Lunar Eclipse Means For These 4 Zodiac Signs

At least once a month, full moons crank up the intensity of the moment, causing us to feel more deeply and speak our truth. But approximately twice a year, we get potent full moons that coincide with lunar eclipses. These supercharged events are known to fuel gasp-worthy shake-ups, creating shifts that have likely been brewing for some time.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what your dog's zodiac sign says about their personality

All humans have a zodiac sign, but have you ever wondered if your pet has a zodiac sign? Technically, every creature has a zodiac sign, even pets. Your dog’s zodiac sign can give you the insight to understand their traits better, or even help predict their behaviour. Let's take...
PETS
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your May Horoscope Predicts Shake-Ups In Your Social Life

Click here to read the full article. Believe it or not, your Capricorn May 2022 horoscope is looking *very* juicy, and although it’s full of drama, you know you love to spice things up! After all, it begins with a sun-Uranus conjunction in Taurus on May 5, shining a light on your talents and strengthening your connection with your creative instincts. Unleash your power, because expressing yourself is such a healing experience. By May 10, you might even feel the blow of one too many late nights and a few too many moments of self-indulgence. As Mercury stations retrograde in your...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
431K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy