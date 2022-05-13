ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

“‘Animeals’ Event planned for May 14th in Downtown Elmira

By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An event happening May 14th in Elmira will help feed dogs and cats in the...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Harley, Finger Lakes SPCA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a lovable, affectionate sweetheart from the Finger Lakes SPCA. Harley is up to date on her vaccinations and walks well on a leash, the FLSPCA said. And it doesn’t hurt that she’s generous with her affection, too. However, the SPCA said that Harley would likely […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Town of Southport holds time capsule unveiling at Chapel Park

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of Southport and the surrounding area celebrated a special event at Chapel Park on Saturday. The town unveiled the 200-year time capsule that will be going into the ground at the end of summer. Multiple tents were set up to hold vendors and live music while residents enjoyed a day […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Town of Southport fills bicentennial time capsule with history

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Southport residents took to Chapel Park this morning in contributing to the bicentennial time capsule. The time capsule was donated by Zeiser Wilbert Vault, Inc. to the Southport Business Association to be filled with historical items from businesses and residents. Southport plans to bury the capsule on August 13th. Beforehand, the community could see the capsule and learn how they can be part of preserving history for years to come.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Reports 588 new COVID cases

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Public Health department has reported 588 new COVID cases since last week's update. This figure does not include at home rapid tests. The county still remains in the high COVID community level and masking indoors is still recommended. The health department recommends that...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Elmira, NY
Society
Elmira, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Notorious G.I.B. Cheese Fest

BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people gathered at The Notorious G.I.B. Cheese Fest in Burdett. This was Grist Iron Brewing Company's first chance at taking on the Finger Lakes Cheese Fest with a new twist. Things sure did get cheesy. People walked around with cheese samples as they visited...
BURDETT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Homemade or diluted formula is not safe for babies

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The decisions that some parents make to stretch their supply of baby formula during the national shortage could be harmful to their children. Guthrie Clinic issued a warning to families during an online press conference Monday afternoon. Methods that some families have used include diluting formula...
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Volunteers#Dog Food#Weny#Meals On Wheels
Hot 99.1

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
NewsChannel 36

Binghamton Man Sentenced For Elmira Speedway Murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A Binghamton man will spend 25 years to life behind bars for the 2021 murder of an Elmira man. Khalid Abdul-Wahhab was sentenced Monday morning in Chemung County Court to 25 Years to Life in prison for second degree murder, 15 years for criminal possession of a weapon, and five years post release supervision.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
CONKLIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
cnyhomepage.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Central New York until 4:00 PM Monday. The counties included in the watch area include; Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Delaware, Chenango, and Madison County. Radar indicates that the storm system...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Releases List of Road Projects for 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Several road work projects are expected to take place across the Twin Tiers. The Chemung County Department of Public Works announced its 2022 work program including bridge replacements, surface treatments, paving, and other projects. According to county executive Chris Moss, the program will invest $20.3 million...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs reveals lineup for summer concert series

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs has released their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup, announcing several bands that will play at the casino throughout July and August. Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop, […]
NICHOLS, NY
WBRE

Family found after being lost in woods overnight

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family has been found after going missing in the woods Sunday night in Lycoming County. According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews were looking for three children and two adult hikers that were missing since Sunday night. The family, including their dog, was found safely and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Moonlight Market in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Moonlight Market took place in Corning at Centennial Park. Head organizer Phoenix Belle talked about how the market grew into such a successful event. “When they first asked me how many vendors and people we would have, I was like 'maybe 15 vendors, maybe 200...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy