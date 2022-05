CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive, Correy Hill. Hill is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failure to report on a sentencing. Hill had been convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing. In October of 2020, Hill had been involved in a shooting on Glen Oaks Boulevard in Sheffield Township where a female victim was shot.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO