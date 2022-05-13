ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milk bank sees surge during baby formula shortage

WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Mothers Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes is seeing a...

www.wisn.com

WISN

Milwaukee mom starts Facebook group to help parents find baby formula

MILWAUKEE — The baby formula shortage continues across the nation leaving parents scrambling to find what they need for their children. A Milwaukee mother has created a community of parents to help lessen the fear. Parents are running to stores across Milwaukee hoping to find the infant formula they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Search for new kidney continues after billboard campaign

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 22-year-old Wisconsin man needs a kidney donor. Eric Warnke went to the doctor for testing right before Thanksgiving of 2021. About a week later, his life changed. "I got a call back saying, 'Hey your kidneys are failing,' which was kind of a shock...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls window installer hands over operation control

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin rise in COVID cases; new calls for increased precautions

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, May 16 that it continues to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of COVID-19 across the state. Now, DHS officials recommend that Wisconsinites know their COVID-19 Community Level and increase take additional precautions against COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin health officials urge masking in 7 counties with high COVID levels

Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 viewers report scam letters across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
BURLINGTON, WI
WISN

Community activist hopes residents will form block watches after violence

MILWAUKEE — The recent violence in Milwaukee has community activists encouraging neighborhoods to form block watches. Organizers want residents to take a safety pledge. More than 20 people were shot downtown late Friday night. "Timing is of the essence, like not now but yesterday," community activist Tracey Dent said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Why rent prices are rising in Milwaukee

About half of Milwaukee County renters are rent burdened, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. That means they spend at least 30% of their income on rent. Rent prices are continuing to rise in the Milwaukee area, while the state’s minimum wage stays at $7.25 an hour. Yaidi Cancel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID case burden 'extreme,' positivity 'high'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, May 13 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both been downgraded. The city has now reported seven consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends. According to the health department, the city saw 213.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'I didn't think this would ever be possible': New housing complex provides a lifeline to single mothers going to college

MILWAUKEE— A new intergenerational housing complex on Mount Mary University’s campus is aiming to make it easier for single mothers to go to college. Trinity Woods is the first building of its kind in Wisconsin. Mount Mary’s retiring president, Doctor Christine Pharr, said it is likely the only building of its kind in the nation as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: At least 21 people injured in Milwaukee shootings

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to proclaim Hmong American Day on May 14 in 2015. The challenge coincides with the Cellcom marathon, as physical fitness is linked to positive effects on mental health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wisconsin...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Investigators remain on scene of gas station fire

Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dump truck driver destroys Milwaukee woman's yard in hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating after a dump truck came barreling through an alleyway on Milwaukee's south side, taking out a fence, hitting a car and narrowly missing some kids. The driver left the scene, but it was all captured on surveillance and that truck had a clear business name on the side of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat plans Waukesha neighborhood build, biggest project ever

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity says Waukesha's middle class is being "shut out" of homeownership because of skyrocketing costs. The organization also hopes to break ground soon on its biggest project ever – a whole new neighborhood. When the dust settles, the homes on Grandview Boulevard will become...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

'Stop the Violence' posters put up in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of Friday's mass shootings, a Milwaukee man is calling for unity. "That was terrible, out of control. It was unacceptable because that kind of activity shouldn't exist in Milwaukee, and a matter of fact, in the nation. Period," said Frank Lockett of Stop the Violence Ministry.
MILWAUKEE, WI

