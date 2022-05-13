Milk bank sees surge during baby formula shortage

MILWAUKEE — The baby formula shortage continues across the nation leaving parents scrambling to find what they need for their children. A Milwaukee mother has created a community of parents to help lessen the fear. Parents are running to stores across Milwaukee hoping to find the infant formula they...
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 22-year-old Wisconsin man needs a kidney donor. Eric Warnke went to the doctor for testing right before Thanksgiving of 2021. About a week later, his life changed. "I got a call back saying, 'Hey your kidneys are failing,' which was kind of a shock...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls window installer under fire by customers is handing over full operation control to an outside consulting firm. Cogent Analytics in North Carolina confirmed the transition of management to Contact 6. Its president said Cogent is "making every effort" to honor Window Select's obligations to customers.
A national organization that has already been working with Milwaukee leaders says it has a plan to help make Milwaukee safer at night. The Responsible Hospitality Institute says it starts by creating a new department within the city.
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, May 16 that it continues to monitor an increase in the spread and impact of COVID-19 across the state. Now, DHS officials recommend that Wisconsinites know their COVID-19 Community Level and increase take additional precautions against COVID-19...
Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
MILWAUKEE — The recent violence in Milwaukee has community activists encouraging neighborhoods to form block watches. Organizers want residents to take a safety pledge. More than 20 people were shot downtown late Friday night. "Timing is of the essence, like not now but yesterday," community activist Tracey Dent said.
About half of Milwaukee County renters are rent burdened, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. That means they spend at least 30% of their income on rent. Rent prices are continuing to rise in the Milwaukee area, while the state’s minimum wage stays at $7.25 an hour. Yaidi Cancel...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Doctors are searching for a "vaccination to violence" as the number of people treated for gunshot wounds continues to climb. "This is just like any other disease," Chief of Trauma Surgery at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. Marc De Moya said. Unlike any...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, May 13 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both been downgraded. The city has now reported seven consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends. According to the health department, the city saw 213.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Romy Snyder, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Convention Bureau, says reservations are on pace to be higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. "Early last year we already started seeing pent-up demand just for wanting to get out, get back with family...
MILWAUKEE— A new intergenerational housing complex on Mount Mary University’s campus is aiming to make it easier for single mothers to go to college. Trinity Woods is the first building of its kind in Wisconsin. Mount Mary’s retiring president, Doctor Christine Pharr, said it is likely the only building of its kind in the nation as well.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region said Appleton was actually the first city in Wisconsin to proclaim Hmong American Day on May 14 in 2015. The challenge coincides with the Cellcom marathon, as physical fitness is linked to positive effects on mental health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE — The uptick in violent crime in Milwaukee can’t be ignored. Nor can the fear it creates. So what will it take to get it to stop? A Milwaukee man has come up with a plan. As a consultant for Milwaukee Public Schools, Tyrone Dumas helps plan...
Wisconsin is dealing with the have the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. 21 people were shot in Milwaukee after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series. The high school’s orchard will start producing fruit in four to five years, and when it does the entire community will benefit. Updated: 3 hours...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating after a dump truck came barreling through an alleyway on Milwaukee's south side, taking out a fence, hitting a car and narrowly missing some kids. The driver left the scene, but it was all captured on surveillance and that truck had a clear business name on the side of it.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity says Waukesha's middle class is being "shut out" of homeownership because of skyrocketing costs. The organization also hopes to break ground soon on its biggest project ever – a whole new neighborhood. When the dust settles, the homes on Grandview Boulevard will become...
MILWAUKEE — In the wake of Friday's mass shootings, a Milwaukee man is calling for unity. "That was terrible, out of control. It was unacceptable because that kind of activity shouldn't exist in Milwaukee, and a matter of fact, in the nation. Period," said Frank Lockett of Stop the Violence Ministry.
Comments / 0