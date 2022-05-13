ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Woman, who thought her allergies were flaring up or the pain was caused by a problematic filling in one of her teeth, learned that the cause of her constant headaches and tingling was a massive tumor

 3 days ago
The young mother of two said that she first experienced the symptoms after her second child was born. The 36-year-old woman initially thought it was just intermittent numbness and tingling above her right eye. She later discovered that the cause of her constant headaches, tingling, searing pain and numbness on the...

Deanna Hood
3d ago

Hugs, Prayers and my thoughts to you and all the ones that love you. I hope you have a pain free recovery. You are a beautiful woman and thank God you have love from your family. That is the best medicine. God bless you

Nina Sutton
3d ago

God bless her and wishing her a speedy recovery. This is exactly why we don't self diagnose ourselves. My sister kept putting off going to the doctor thinking her's was vertigo and it turned out to be a cyst on her brain & brain cancer beside the cyst. It's so important to go to the doctor and be checked out for anything that's persistent. Our health is too important and my sister's fine, by the way and by the grace of God.

Arnicia Hall
3d ago

I thank God that she was sent an angel 😇 to perform her surgery. Im happy everything went smoothly!! what a wonderful ending 💕! thank God 🙏💞💋.

