La Crosse, WI

Sen. Baldwin learns about French Island PFAS trouble from well owners, city leaders

By Brad Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin came to the La Crosse area Friday to learn more about the local PFAS pollution problems on French Island. Baldwin took part in a roundtable discussion with Town of Campbell officials and island residents, who have been forced to use bottled water for well over...

Jensen favored by Minnesota GOP in August primary for governor

Early this year, Republicans in Houston County showed their preference for Scott Jensen as a candidate for Minnesota governor. Dr. Jensen won a straw poll at a forum in Caledonia last January, where he told party members that the GOP has to win back the governor’s office. Now, Jensen...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Solving homelessness problem remains elusive

There are no shortage of efforts to solve the problem of homelessness in La Crosse. But are those efforts helping? That is a difficult question to answer, but it isn’t for lack of trying. The city of La Crosse recently allocated $276,000 in federal funding to establish a campground in Houska Park where the homeless can live for the summer. This comes after the city paid even more to house the homeless in a local motel during the winter months. Under the latest plan, the city will provide electrical hookups for those tent camping at Houska. In addition, the city will provide security at the park to keep people safe. This comes after the city failed in efforts to purchase the Chamber of Commerce building and a southside motel to serve as bridge housing. Other groups are addressing the problem too, including the Coulee Region Collaborative to End Homelessness, while a resource center for the homeless recently opened in central La Crosse. But still, the number of people without permanent shelter in La Crosse is by all accounts growing. Some say that is because the city is too generous, and that generosity has attracted even more homeless to the city. That is difficult to measure. What we do know is despite the efforts of many in government and civic organizations, the problem is far from solved, showing just how difficult this goal is to attain.
LA CROSSE, WI
Central students voice concerns at meeting over removal of School Resource Officers

Students from Central High School spoke at the school board meeting Monday night to voice concerns over the removal of School Resource Officers (SROs) from the district. The La Crosse School board has reduced the number of SROs in the district from five to three. It plans on further reducing that number to two by July 1.

