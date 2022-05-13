ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Locals in Yuma react to the potential of billons in aid to Ukraine

By Luis Lopez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvtZC_0fdanxq100

Residents have mixed feelings about the House's most recent voting on the issue, which could bring the total amount of aid to nearly $54 Billion - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The house passed an aid package that would gives Ukraine more than $40 billion dollars.

When we asked locals earlier about sending so much money, some want to help, but others, like resident John Sullivan, feel we need to deal with problems here in the states.

“I agree with helping people, but I think we need to help our own country first," Sullivan said.

If passed in the senate, the money would help Ukraine’s military and give them economic assistance.

It would also be used to help regional allies like Poland.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone on for about three months now.

Yuman Diane Woods is fine with the aid and how much of it is being given, but she feels the government should have made the decision quicker.

“I think we let Russia get too far into it where maybe had our aid been sooner rather than later we could have prevented some of it,” Woods said.

If the aid package does get passed in the senate, it would bring the U.S' total amount sent to over $54-billion, following the $14 billon sent back in March.

The post Locals in Yuma react to the potential of billons in aid to Ukraine appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ Protest Comes to Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO — Shouts of “Bans off my body!” came from the 30-plus people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro on Saturday morning, May 14. Men and women held up signs calling...
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
thedesertreview.com

NAF Holds Combined Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

NAVAL AIR FACILITY EL CENTRO– Naval Air Facility El Centro held a change of command and retirement ceremony, Tuesdday, May 10, according to a DVIDS press release. During the ceremony Capt. Michael D. Lee, from Honolulu, relieved Capt. William A. Perkins, from South Windsor, Conn., who retired after 28 years of service, per the release.
EL CENTRO, CA
KTAR.com

Arizona begins busing migrants from Yuma to Washington, DC

PHOENIX — Arizona has started transporting migrants seeking asylum from Yuma to Washington, D.C., a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed Friday. Two buses with a combined 60 migrants left the Arizona border town for the nation’s capital on Thursday, according to the spokesman. The migrants going on...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona sends 1st bus carrying migrants from Yuma to Washington, D.C.

After the Texas governor sent migrants from the Lone Star state to Washington, D.C., in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to end Title 42, Arizona has chosen to follow suit. Arizona’s first bus arrived in D.C. on Wednesday after it left from Yuma on Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Billon#House#Senate
KYMA News 11

Documentary alleges voter fraud in San Luis

Dinesh D'Souza's new documentary "2000 Mules," which launched on Saturday, May 7 mentions the alleged ballot harvesting across the country, but more specifically in San Luis, Arizona during the 2020 USA presidential election. The post Documentary alleges voter fraud in San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

SDSU-IV reaps millions in Gov. Newsom's revised budget

San Diego State University announced Friday, May 13, through Adela de la Torre, Ph.D., SDSU-IV president that SDSU-IV was included in California Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised FY 2022/23 budget proposal. The university is identified as the planned recipients of $80 million in new funding for the campus as part of the nearly $300.7 billion proposed budget for total spending.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
calexicochronicle.com

THE CANDIDATES: Superior Court of California, Imperial County-Seat 2

After running unopposed since 1998, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Jones finds himself challenged by Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly, a deputy Imperial County district attorney. Jones is a resident of Brawley, who attended Brawley Union High. Kelly has been involved in churches in Brawley and El Centro for more than 15 years.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy