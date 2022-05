DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people showed up at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque on Sunday for the last-ever chance to bet on the dogs. The park is closing because it is no longer financially feasible to keep it open. According to Brian Carpenter, the general manager of IGP, Florida had been a hotspot for dog racing, but a ban there in 2020 led to fewer people breeding dogs. The shortage of dogs contributed to the diminishment of racing parks.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO