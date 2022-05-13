ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD seeks 23-year-old suspect accused of reckless driving

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to NOPD, 23-year-old Shon R. Claiborne is wanted for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Reports show that the incident happened on May 8, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street.

Claiborne was observed driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS with no visible license plate according to NOPD.

Claiborne is wanted on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Shon Claiborne’s whereabouts to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Community Policy