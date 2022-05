The Germantown Village Board approved a motion at its May 16 meeting to send a proposed intergovernmental agreement with the village of Richfield to referendum in November. Under the motion approved by the board, the question on the ballot will ask residents whether or not they approve the intergovernmental agreement with the village of Richfield. The motion approved by the Germantown Village Board states that the board will follow the results of the referendum question.

