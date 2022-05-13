ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Star Tyrann Mathieu Praises New Coach Brian Kelly

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zPI2_0fdanVJn00

The three-time Pro Bowler said Kelly “is cooler than most people give him credit for. He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since defensive back Tyrann Mathieu returned to New Orleans after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Saints earlier this month, the Honey Badger has been busy reconnecting with his roots.

One of the first stops he made in his home state was visiting Baton Rouge to observe the LSU football program and talk with Tigers’ first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who Mathieu says is a really “cool dude.”

“BK [Brian Kelly] is cooler than most people give him credit for,” Mathieu recently said on The Rich Eisen Show . “He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

Mathieu played two seasons at LSU and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to college football’s best defensive player, in 2011. After he was dismissed from the team due to violating team rules in 2012, he declared for the 2013 NFL draft and was selected in the third round by the Cardinals.

He went on to play for Arizona, Houston and most recently Kansas City. Now closer to home, Mathieu said he aims to be more involved with the Tigers football program as they enter a new era under Brian Kelly.

“It’s always good to get back to Baton Rouge,” Mathieu said. “I’m hoping I can talk to the team more and be around those guys … because there’s so much talent in that Tigers building.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible. Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain. "sangria and siestas," she...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Message For Gronk: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady wished Rob Gronkowski a happy birthday this weekend, doing a little bit of recruiting in the process. The legendary NFL quarterback took to social media to wish his longtime tight end a happy birthday. In the process, Brady asked Gronk if he is bored... "Getting bored yet?" Brady...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Arizona State
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Iowa, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Arch Manning Had Telling Admission This Week: Fans React

If Arch Manning's college choice comes down to his favorite campus, it'll be an easy decision. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, is likely still months away from making his commitment. Manning wants to take a couple of official visits and see some more schools before making his commitment official.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Pro Bowler#The Honey Badger#Tigers#Bk#The Rich Eisen Show#Cardinals
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Was Finally Arrested On Friday

A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest. Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13. The former NFL star has been charged with a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Drew Brees' Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral

Drew Brees is either seriously considering an NFL comeback or having fun teasing New Orleans Saints fans. Either way, we're enjoying it. Sunday night, Brees responded to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former quarterback was not returning to work at NBC. "Despite speculation from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News: Fans React

Erin Andrews lost a couple of big-time teammates this offseason in Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Both Aikman and Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN. "With the change that’s happening at FOX, I do have faith in our network," Andrews said following their departure. "I know they have obviously been an amazing network for so long."
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy