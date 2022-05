MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community gathered at the St. Peter Cathedral for dinner while also donating to a good cause on Saturday. The Knights of Columbus partnered with Casa Calabria to host a spaghetti dinner to raise funds to provide relief to Ukraine. Meals were free but donations were highly recommended. The money raised will help send volunteers over to Ukraine to help displaced citizens.

