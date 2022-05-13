Second phase of Salem Avenue reconstruction to begin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second phase of the Salem Avenue reconstruction project, West Riverview Avenue to North Avenue, is set to begin on Monday, May 16.



Slow-downs will occur, as traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible.

The project is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete; it includes new pavement, sidewalks, utility poles, lighting and more.



The four-phase reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of 2025. For more information on the project, go to daytonohio.gov/salem .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.