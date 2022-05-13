No injuries in apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department announced it is conducting a death investigation Monday morning. The incident happened in the 600 block of Sheridan Road, but no additional information was immediately provided by authorities. This story is developing. Stay with ABC 33/40 News for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Monday evening. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, authorities were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old was shot and they […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a major accident on Five Mile Rd at Eastview Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved. One person, identified as a 32-year-old woman, was killed and another person, an unidentified man, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to Birmingham Police.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road Sunday night. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 59/20 Saturday night that left a man dead. Detectives believe 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow of Warrior was driving in the southbound lanes in a 2008 white Ford Edge when he was shot near the Arkadelphia Road exit. Police...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Childersburg are still trying to figure out the cause of a gas leak Sunday morning at the Pit Stop on 280. The Childersburg Fire Department received a call around 10 a.m. of “gasoline coming from the ground.” They arrived to find more than 350 gallons around the convenience store.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Authorities say 26-year-old Eli Frazier was last seen on May 14 around 8:00 p.m. at the Blue Creek Public Use area near Watermelon Road. Authorities say Frazier was wearing...
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department is providing new performance surveys for citizens. Each time someone files a police report they will be asked to provide feedback. Chief Marcus Wood says the goal is to make sure each time a citizen meets an officer it’s a positive encounter.
A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound in Birmingham on Monday, May 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. is causing delays. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred near the 31-mile marker Derby Pkwy in Birmingham. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through […]
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
Last week, we posted a poll on our Facebook and Instagram channels asking our audience what they’d like to see happen with the Rainbow Viaduct in downtown Birmingham. Should it be restored for vehicle travel, remain pedestrian-only or be turned into something else entirely?. Keep reading to learn what...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire Saturday in Ensley. The fire broke out before noon Saturday at an abandoned building on 22nd Street and Avenue E. When fire crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames showing. A huge plume...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area. Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve. Several of her family members live in the...
Anniston, AL - The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/09/22 to 05/15/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 922 calls for service. There were 111 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 63 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 148 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were 12 animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were three felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests and three warrants served.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When will it ever end? It’s something Lisa McNair continues to ask after 10 people, a majority of them Black, were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY over the weekend. “Every time something like this happens it’s so overwhelming sad and I just...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: This search has been cancelled. The Tallassee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for 11-year-old Jaycee Gaines. She was last seen on May 14, around 2:30 p.m. at a McDonalds in Tallassee wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black leggings and black and white sandals, carrying a pink purse.
