No injuries in apartment fire in Birmingham

Anniston, AL - The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/09/22 to 05/15/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 922 calls for service. There were 111 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 63 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 148 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were 12 animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were three felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests and three warrants served.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO