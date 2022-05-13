ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

LaBelle professor, students work to memorialize victim of 1926 lynching

By Evan Dean
 3 days ago
LABELLE, Fla. (WBBH) – Historian Joe Thomas will never forget a story he was told decades ago when he was just 10-years-old.

It was the story of the tree that once stood near Bridge Street and Ford Avenue in LaBelle.

“It was pointed out as being the pine tree that he was – the corpse was hung from,” Thomas recalled at the location. “And (there were) two shoes at the base of the tree which were rotting, and you could tell they had been there for some time.”

“This is one of the worst kept secrets in LaBelle,” Brandon Jett, a History professor at the FSW campus in LaBelle, told NBC2. “It’s one of those things that, like, no one really loves to talk about. But if you talk to people that have been here for a while, they all know about it.”

It happened back in 1926. LaBelle was a mostly white community. Black workers were brought in from out-of-state to help build a new highway. Locals had thought they would get the work and were not happy.

It all boiled over on May 11, when one of those workers – Henry Patterson – walked up to a house to ask for a glass of water.

“He approaches the door of this home, knocks on it, or somehow gets the attention of Hattie Crawford, who lives at this home,” Jett explained. “She was apparently startled by the presence of this unknown black man who was at her door knocking.”

Crawford ran from her home – screaming – and locals quickly accused Patterson of rape. He was hunted down by an angry mob, tortured, and lynched.

Included in his official cause of death: booze and prejudice.

“The story that I got was that he turned to somebody that was in the lynch mob and said, ‘Boss, you know me, you know I ain’t done nothing wrong,’” Thomas recalled.

“I mean, it’s unimaginable,” Jett said. “There’s no way I can fully understand what that felt like, and what the terror of that threat feels like to black Americans today, and what it felt like to black Americans at the time.”

But it’s what happened after the lynching that was different and unlike most other lynchings in the south. An actual investigation was launched. 17 people in all were arrested.

In the end, a grand jury did not return any indictments. The suspects were free. But the fact that it got to that point – Jett said – is noteworthy.

“This isn’t just about the lynching of Henry Patterson,” Jett said. “This is also about the effort of people who put a lot on the line to try to prosecute those who were responsible. And I think that type of heroism is also an important part of the story to tell.”

Jett and his students have decided to do exactly that: tell this story. Through research and interviews, they created a website titled, Lynching in LaBelle.’

Jonathon Camina, who now studies at UCF, is one of the students who worked on the project.

“I think every story untold should be told – especially cases like these,” Camina told NBC2. “I want this to open the eyes of people so that they understand what African Americans in the United States had to endure.”

Jett hopes a memorial bench along the Caloosahatchee River can also keep the story alive. He helped raise money to purchase it. There’s an inscription on it dedicated to Patterson and to the prosecutor and judge who tried to seek justice for him.

“If this goes away, if public memory of the lynching goes away, then the memory of Henry Patterson goes away,” Jett explained.

The bench is not far from a group of small, old memorial bricks along Bridge Street. One of them reads, ‘Henry Patterson, Killed May 11, 1926.’

No one seems to know who dedicated the brick. Not even Thomas, who once served as head of the heritage museum in the city.

Whoever did, wanted to ensure one thing: that people never forget what happened to Henry Patterson.

“We do need to know what happened in the past,” Thomas said. “Black or white, it’s part of our history.”

