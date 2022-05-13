ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Autopsy finds fentanyl in systems of 2 Woodlands High School seniors

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — An autopsy has revealed that two Woodlands High School seniors had fentanyl in their systems when they died earlier this month. A 19-year-old has since been charged for providing the drugs to the two students. Records show Abdulbaaith Adewale is being held in the...

bluebonnetnews.com

Investigation in New Caney leads to recovery of stolen property

Patrol deputies and detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office opened an investigation in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney, Texas, stemming from a traffic stop a deputy made a day earlier during a “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of elderly missing woman with dementia found in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - The search for a missing woman, who authorities said had dementia, has ended with a tragic discovery. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead Monday afternoon, one day after she was reported missing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was found on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen charged in Heights High School shooting accused in other violent crimes at school

HOUSTON - The 17-year-old charged in connection with a shooting at Houston's Heights High School last week is also facing charges for other violent crimes against students. Alex Julien Owiesy has been identified as the accused shooter. The teen is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for the shooting on Thursday, May 12, that left a Houston ISD student with a gunshot wound.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Education
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Targeted towing? Nurse upset, towed while visiting patient

PASADENA, Texas – If you’ve ever left a store or business only to discover your car has been towed, you know the sinking feeling. It’s gonna cost you money and time to get it back. One woman called our Investigates team after a wrecker towed her vehicle from a Pasadena apartment complex where she said she was parked in a legal spot. We are looking into the case and what we learned could help you if you are ever in the same situation.
PASADENA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders were assisting the male victim. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot and the male had been shot multiple times in the face, neck, and upper arm. MCHD transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition. He was immediately taken to surgery. The bar was closed, but officers could talk to some of the employees who were still at the business along with several other potential witnesses. Police learned a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face and another Hispanic male was seen running from the scene. Moments later a black passenger car fled the scene. Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Conroe Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
CONROE, TX
Adam Bennett
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman with dementia reported missing found dead

HOUSTON - UPDATE - Edna Jackson was located Monday afternoon and is deceased. Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County. Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rising homicide rates in Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the Houston area spent the weekend responding to shootings and other acts of violence. It's the latest sign showing an alarming rise in the homicide rate. A look at the numbers shows homicides are up in Houston. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
HOUSTON, TX
#Texas Legislature#Drugs#Fentanyl#Highschool#Woodlands High School#Stanwick Place#Sunderland
kwhi.com

BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX
KHOU

Mother and son shot in drive-by after argument, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A mother and her son were injured in a drive-by shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane in Spring. According to the sheriff, shots were fired at the home from...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Have you seen Kevin? Missing teen last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston. Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SIX TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER HEADON CRASH WITH FEDERAL EXPRESS CONTRACT TRUCK

Just before 4 pm Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator with an adult male, an adult female, and two children ages 4 and 8 were traveling south on FM 1486 just before Caney Creek when for unknown reasons the Navigator crossed the center line and started heading toward the northbound ditch. At the same time, a Federal Express Step Van was traveling northbound on FM 1486. The vehicles hit the passenger side to passenger side. The two children were originally bound for the Texas Medical Center but the ambulances diverted to Hermann Woodlands where they were LifeFlighted to the Medical Center in very critical condition. Both remain in surgery. The adult female passenger was transported to Conroe in critical condition. The driver of the Navigator was transported in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the Federal Express truck were transported to Conroe in stable condition. The Federal Express truck is a contract truck from Bryan, Texas. It is believed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt his passenger in the one-seat truck was believed to be sitting on a pet food box. After the impact, the Navigator rolled over onto its roof and down a fifteen-foot embankment. A total of five ambulances from MCHD responded to the scene along with Montgomery Fire Department The road is expected to reopen close to 10 pm. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is assisting DPS on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
