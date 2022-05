RAPID CITY, S.D. – The dog days of summer will soon be upon us and with temperatures already in the 80s in May, it might just be a really hot one. Our beloved pets are actually more sensitive to the heat than we are because they don’t sweat through their skin. Dogs and cats actually sweat through the pads of their paws where they have sweat glands called merocrine glands. They also have fewer sweat glands than people do. Dogs and cats compensate for this in a process called thermoregulation by panting. When they pant, heat rises up from their chest and escapes through the moisture on their tongue, mouth and throat through evaporation.

