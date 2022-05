Spending a day at the beach or attending a baseball game is almost never as easy as simply arriving onto the scene. Instead, your arms are likely filled with a few must-haves from home to keep everyone entertained and comfortable, like snacks and seating. After all, no one wants to sit on the hard, dirty ground when they're spending time outside. That's where the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker comes in: If you'd like your next afternoon in the sun or night under the stars to feel a little more relaxed, Amazon shoppers swear by the folding rocking chair.

