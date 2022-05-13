ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder, SD

Blue Angels message to Douglas students? “Aim high”

By Darsha Nelson
newscenter1.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOX ELDER, S.D. — Before their long day of practice, members of the Blue Angels made a special stop at Douglas Middle School. A pilot and a maintenance officer spoke with 7th and 8th graders about the Blue Angels mission and what it’s like to fly faster...

www.newscenter1.tv

