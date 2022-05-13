ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Mental Health Month! See The Celebrities Who Have Been Outspoken About Taking Care Of Their Mental Well Being: Photos

May is Mental Health Awareness month!

With the world becoming more uncertain with each passing day, taking care of your mental well being is more important than ever with many celebrities speaking out about their own personal struggles with anxiety, depression and keeping their minds healthy.

Scroll through the gallery to see the celebrities who have spoken out about mental health:

Harry Styles

Harry Styles recently opened up about how therapy significantly helped to improve his state of mind. “I thought it meant that you were broken. I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it," he told Better Homes & Gardens .

“I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be,” the former One Direction member said, adding, “Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that.”

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has always been one to be open about his struggles with anxiety. "The truth, in current form, is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that's just what it is to be in your 20s' idk, or maybe that's just me," the "In My Blood" singer wrote in an April social media post.

"The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated LOL. The truth is ALSO that I'm okay. "I['d] like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people," he noted. "i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone!!"

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has vulnerably opened up about living life in the public eye and how it took a toll on him mentally. The pop sensation cites therapy as a valuable reassure for him to talk about his mental state.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” the "Baby" singer — who gifted his tour crew and fans free therapy — told Billboard . “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

Camilla Cabello

Camila Cabello has been a staunch advocate for mental health after being open about her crippling bouts of anxiety. "I felt really anxious even talking about those things [mental health ] because I think before I went on that journey I was almost scared to be found out, like, 'This is weird, my brain is broken, this isn't normal,'" she said during a chat with Wondermind via People .

"I think the best mental health advice that I've ever received is that faking or pretending is the worst thing for my mental health, personally. Saying the truth and being vulnerable and talking about it is basically what my therapist says to me in every session," the "Señorita" singer noted.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has spoken out many times about her mental health struggles and even revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go, ‘OK, that explains so much," the "Lose You To Love Me" vocalist told Elle in 2021.

“There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough, and would have done something to hurt myself," she told the outlet, noting how the act of "helping other people" got her through it.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has opened up about how she copes with her anxiety from a young age. “I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” the model told Vogue . “In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety.”

“There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions," she revealed.

