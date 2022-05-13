ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Warm weekend ahead as high pressure moves in

By Bob Harrigan
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a windy week things are shaping up nicely for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs along the coast in the mid 80s and upper 80s to low 90s inland. There is a small chance for a...

www.mysuncoast.com

Mysuncoast.com

Changes on the way later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful lately and that is going to continue as high pressure at the surface holds firm over our area. The forecast for Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies in the morning and then only a few fair weather cumulus clouds flying by during the afternoon. There is a 10% chance for a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm. That chance is mainly for inland communities.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hot and humid this week with little rain chance for days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains over the Suncoast. An upper-level low circulates dry air around it, like a water wheel, keeping a steady conveyor belt of dry air pushing into the air above us. The combination of slightly drier air aloft, which makes the atmosphere stable, and the...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

New illegal beach parking trend grows

BRADENTON BEACH – A new parking trend at Cortez Beach is not only making it difficult for legally parked vehicles to maneuver, but is leaving Bradenton Beach police no choice but to write tickets until their hands cramp. On Mother’s Day, May 8, drivers parked their vehicles along Cortez...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Emergency Management to hold hurricane preparedness event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane season starts June 1 and Manatee County Emergency Management officials are holding an event to help residents get prepared. The second annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Manatee County Emergency Management officials are...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Mystic Lobster Roll Arrives in Naples

Jefferey and Samantha Slater are passionate about lobster rolls. During a visit to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, several years ago, they visited the original location of Mystic Lobster Roll Company and returned every day during their vacation. When they heard the restaurant was offering franchises in Florida, they jumped on the opportunity and opened a Mystic location in April at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Couple gives portrait of late K-9 Bandi to Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple stopped by Sarasota Police Headquarters Monday to donate a portrait of the late K-9 Bandi to his handler. K-9 Bandi was on duty when he passed away. He was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and has been with the Sarasota Police Department since 2016. While the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

12 restaurants launched post-season in Southwest Florida

At least a dozen new restaurants opened post-season this spring in Collier and Lee counties. Considering that the seasonal surge of visitors and snowbirds in Southwest Florida usually ends by Easter, which was April 17 this year, these restaurants missed the sweet spot for 2022 but still hope to attract year-round residents.
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch hair stylists get lessons from a legend

It was a snip of Stephen Moody's education style. Facing 30 hair stylists at the Yellow Strawberry Salon in Lakewood Ranch, the man who turned Vidal Sassoon's Academy in Santa Monica, California into the "Harvard of Hair," placed scissors into the palm of his right hand and began manipulating the position of the scissors by only using his thumb.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

