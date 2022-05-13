ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

The Jewish Community Center’s Block Party Bounces Back From The Pandemic

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJ4a2_0fdahUeK00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center’s annual block party has finally returned after a two-year hiatus.

The party is returning to Baltimore County on May 22 to celebrate its seventh anniversary—and WJZ is a proud sponsor of the wonderful community event.

“We just can’t wait to welcome you here to our gorgeous campus,” the Jewish Community Center’s Chief Arts Officer Sara Shalva said.

The family-friendly festival will be open to everyone in the community to celebrate at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC location.

“The real objective is to gather community and to build community through these different activities and to really highlight the JCC as a platform for gathering,” Shalva said.

The block party is slated to kick off at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Event-goers will get to enjoy live entertainment, music, food, and games.

“It’s a hyper-local community block party this year,” Shalva said.

The fun and games are free of charge.

“We’re focusing really on local artists and community partnerships with the Jemicy School, for example, or Baltimore County’s youth ballet, which is a rec program . . . Or we also have the children’s theater production company here at the JCC performing three pieces from Frozen the musical,” Shalva said.

Event organizers say people from all walks of life are invited to attend the party. People from different backgrounds are encouraged to drop by to learn more about the Jewish Community Center.

“We have unbelievable programs and we just want people to know about the JCC,” Shalva said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Targeted By Weekend Bomb Threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore was targeted by an antisemitic bomb threat over the weekend. The bomb threat, which was sent by email Saturday morning, was similar to threats received at similar Jewish Community Centers across the country over the past few months, JCC leadership said. While the threat was found to be non-credible, authorities swept the JCC’s facilities in Owings Mills and Park Heights. No sign of explosives was found at either location. In an email, JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann and Board Chairwoman Laura Rubenstein said the threat comes at a time the country is wrestling with mass killings that are “rooted in hate and racism.” “The threat we and other JCCs have received are full of antisemitic language and causes frustration and anxiety,” the emailed message said. “We are saddened that situations like these continue to occur.” The message noted that JCC takes security at its campuses seriously, and it asked that anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an unattended bag on the premises, to notify security and staff. “We will continue to focus our work at the JCC on building a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for everyone,” the JCC leadership said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jewish Community Center Reacts To Bomb Threat, Anti-Semitic Email

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore received an email filled with hateful and anti-Semitic language, which threatened to bomb their facility Saturday, the organization wrote to its members. Baltimore County Police deemed the threat non-credible. “The threat we and other JCCs have received are full of anti-Semitic language and causes frustration and anxiety,” the CEO Barak Hermann and Board Chair Laura Rubenstein wrote jointly to members. As a precaution, police evacuated the Owings Mills campus to do a full sweep of the building. After two hours, law enforcement did not find any evidence of a bomb threat. At the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Baltimore County, MD
Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
The Beacon Newspapers

Since her teens, a force for great music

Rosa Trusty-Pryor started her music career as a teenager, when Baltimore DJs encouraged her to sing in a band. From singer to promoter to writer, Trusty-Pryor has dedicated her life to music. Photo courtesy of Rosa Trusty-Pryor. When Baltimore music columnist Rosa Pryor-Trusty was a teenager, the famed Nat King...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 16 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 16, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 17 is as follows: Savory TwoGuys Grill Chesapeake Food Works Don’s Dogs The Rolling Grill Pit Beef & Catering … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 16 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 16 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Council Adopts Resolution Calling For Public Fund Supporting Local Reproductive Health Organizations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday night adopted a resolution calling on Mayor Brandon Scott and the council to create a public fund supporting local reproductive health organizations. City Councilmembers Zeke Cohen (District 1) and Phylicia Porter (District 10) introduced the legislation. #NEWS: Resolution for reproductive rights passed UNANIMOUSLY -activists: if Roe is reversed MD would be a receiver state for women -this resolution calls on @MayorBMScott @GovLarryHogan to put $$ toward ensuring abortion care for women in #Baltimore + #Maryland & beyond@wjz pic.twitter.com/B6geglml2E — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 16, 2022 Following the publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Community Center#Block Party#Art#Pandemic#Wjz#The Jemicy School#Frozen
NottinghamMD.com

SPCA’s ‘Kindness for Paws’ art show comes to White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, MD—A very special art show has arrived in White Marsh. The SPCA’s 9th annual “Kindness for Paws” art show is now on display at White Marsh Mall. The exhibit is a children’s art collection inspired by animals, and all proceeds from Kindness for Paws support the Maryland SPCA. The in-person show will feature artwork on display at the mall … Continue reading "SPCA’s ‘Kindness for Paws’ art show comes to White Marsh Mall" The post SPCA’s ‘Kindness for Paws’ art show comes to White Marsh Mall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Catherine Pugh Filling-In As Host Of Baltimore Radio Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh filled in Monday as host of the WOLB “Larry Young” radio show. Radio One was in talks with Pugh to be a fill-in host for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer. Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show. Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house in January. She resigned from the mayor’s office after she was convicted on federal fraud and tax evasion charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Deliver Keynote Remarks At University Of Maryland, Baltimore’s Commencement Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement ceremony this week, the university announced Tuesday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the face of federal efforts to combat COVID-19, is scheduled to give those remarks to the Class of 2022 when they formally graduate on Thursday. “His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the profession fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” the university said, noting that the graduating class includes future nurses, doctors and pharmacists whose work played a key role during the pandemic. Fauci’s audience will be made up of graduates from the University of Maryland’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work, law and graduate programs. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. President Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Department Health Issues Guidance In Light Of Baby Formula Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the face of a nationwide baby formula shortage, the Maryland Department of Health is advising families to keep in close contact with their child’s health care provider and helping residents see if they’re eligible for expanded WIC benefits. Across the country, more than 40% of the top-selling formulas are out of stock after manufacturer Abbott was forced to close down a plant linked to several infant hospitalizations, including two deaths. “MDH is working with federal, state, local, and community partners to ensure Maryland families with newborns and infants have the information they need regarding options during this national...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials cancel after-school activities on Monday ahead of approaching storms

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have cancelled all after-school activities on Monday as severe storms approach the region. BCPS posted the following announcement: Due to forecasted inclement weather, all after school and evening activities are cancelled for Monday, May 16, 2022. All school and community activities in school buildings are canceled. All childcare programs are canceled. The Extended Day … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials cancel after-school activities on Monday ahead of approaching storms" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials cancel after-school activities on Monday ahead of approaching storms appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Black Vultures

DOVER, Del. (May 11, 2022)—Federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in samples taken from black vultures initially found sick and dead on April 22 in Harford County, Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MDA, DNR) and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) […]
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Launches Website For Summer Camps, Job Opportunities, Learning Activities & Meal Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday promoted the launch of the B’More Summer Information Hub, a resource for opportunities for young people over the summer. The goal of the website is to provide a destination for families seeking information on summer camps through Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and nonprofits, summer learning activities and job opportunities. Mayor Brandon Scott said summer is a time of “exploration” and “growth” for local youth, whether that means starting their first job, making new friends, or picking up life skills through programs such as Youthworks, a jobs program for...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weather Cancellations and Delays

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy