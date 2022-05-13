ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dem primary for 5th Congressional District closer than predicted, polls say

By Lisa Balick, Sam Campbell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Democratic primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader and challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner is closer in the polls than what many had predicted.

Part of the reason might be due to the fact that who lives in the 5th district changed dramatically after the district was redrawn.

However, Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District was carved out of pieces of the others — much of it from the 5th District. In fact, more than half the voters in the 5th District this time will be seeing Congressman Kurt Schrader’s name on their ballot for the first time.

The 5th District now includes a lot of new sections, including the Bend and Redmond areas. Salem was moved out into the new 6th District.

Schrader, a farmer and vet, has served in Congress since 2009 .

Challenger Jamie Mcleod-Skinner, a Central Oregon attorney who has worked as an emergency response coordinator and city planner , has run for secretary of state and for Congress in another district.

Schrader received an endorsement from President Biden whereas McLeod-Skinner has the support of several Democrat party county leaders.” said Jack Miller, a political science professor with Portland State University.

The race is an important one for voters wanting their voice heard in Congress — whoever wins will face the Republican candidate in November.

