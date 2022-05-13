ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday.

Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department dive team on May 13.

‘From crisis to death’: Probing Kansas teen’s last, desperate hours

Sockness’ body was found floating in the water several hundred yards north from where he was suspected to have gone into the water. The incident is currently under investigation as an accidental drowning pending the results of an autopsy.

