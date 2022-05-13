ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff lists his piece of family farm

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official — the “Little People, Big World” star Matt Roloff is selling his piece of the farm after calling it home for more than 30 years.

Matt shared the “big news” on Instagram Thursday saying, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting… It’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

The 100-year-old farm in Helvetia has been featured in the hit TLC television show since 2006 and has welcomed fans near and far leading up to Halloween over the years. The farm has been a staple in many local fall festivities when it comes to finding the perfect pumpkin for carving.

Along with managing the pumpkin patch, the Roloffs also gave guided tours of the property showing off some of Matt’s projects.

Now, 16 acres of the 109-acre farm are up for grabs for a staggering $4 million. The original family home, iconic red barn and several “whimsical installations” will all be part of the sale.

According to the listing, the 5,373 square foot farmhouse was recently updated with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The five-bedroom home offers “ample room for toys” with a six-car garage, in addition to a large bonus room and unfinished basement.

The buyer will not only get to enjoy the outdoor pool but will also be gaining an old western-style town, a full-scale pirate ship and a German-inspired medieval castle.

“I have dedicated much of my adult life to creating an imaginative environment filled with adventure for my family,” Matt Roloff said online. “I have decided the timing is ripe, after 30-plus wonderful years, to hand over the reins to the next owners of this magnificent property to plant some roots of their own and watch them grow.”

The farmland was divided between Matt and his ex-wife Amy during their divorce six years ago. For a number of years, the two continued living on the property in separate residences before Amy moved off the farm in February 2020.

For more photos and information, visit the listing here.

